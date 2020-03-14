Ex-TTUTA head Roustan Job dies

Former president of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Roustan Job has died.

TTUTA announced this on Thursday.

Job began his teaching career in Tobago in 1974, and taught at both primary and secondary school level.

He served at many levels within TTUTA from staff representative of his school to third vice president. He eventually became president in 2007.

Job represented TTUTA at the Caribbean Union of Teachers, where he served as third vice president and first vice president, and became president in 2007.

Job was also a member of the board of Education International from 2011-2013.