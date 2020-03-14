ElDo Hindu School warns parents of ‘unlikely’ covid19 threat

Image courtesy CDC

THE PRINCIPAL of El Dorado North Hindu School, Mahindranath Maharajh, has said a parent of one of its students was part of the 14-person crew of a flight to Guyana, one of whose passengers later died of covid19.

The parent, whose name and gender have been withheld, went into self-quarantine on Thursday, in keeping with protocols advised by the airline and the Ministry of Health.

The flight to Guyana was on Saturday.

Maharajh issued a release telling parents the parent in question had no close contact with the passenger and had shown no signs or symptoms of the virus.

The family are at home and separated and are under medical supervision.

“The quarantine began on Thursday...as soon as they were informed of the aforementioned issue and, through no fault of theirs, the children were already in school,” Maharajh said.

A senior official at the Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities told school administrators the possibility of the children being carriers was “very minimal,” Maharajh said, and that “both the parent and children have shown no symptoms and their being quarantined is a necessary precaution.”

The school, he said, is taking every precaution to manage the risk. Maharajh said the school was sanitised and the health ministry told him it was not necessary to close the school.

On Friday, however, the Prime Minister announced the closure of schools nationwide for a week, starting Saturday.