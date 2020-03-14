Commuters stranded by PTSC drivers' covid19 concerns

Commuters sit and wait at the PTSC terminal at South Quay, Port of Spain, as drivers hold a meeting about their covid19 concerns on Friday. - ROGER JACOB

MARLENE AUGUSTINE, SHANE SUPERVILLE AND SEAN DOUGLAS

COMMUTERS at the City Gate terminal on South Quay, Port of Spain, on Friday were left stranded for several hours as workers met officers of the Transport and Industrial Workers Union (TIWU.) When Newsday visited the terminal, there were no buses in the hub and large groups of people were seen sitting around at the waiting area.

Newsday understands staff refused to drive the buses as they were not given gloves, hand sanitisers, sanitising agents or face masks.

After asking to meet with PTSC acting managing director Davis Ragoonanan, Newsday was told he was in a meeting.

A commuter who only gave his name as Steven told Newsday no buses were working.

"I have been waiting for three hours and no bus did not come in or go out of here.

"I don't know what is taking place and no one from PTSC told us anything."

Sharon Phillip from Arima said she had been waiting for her bus for more than two hours.

"Clearly these people don't care about those who use the service. I really thought I could have reached home before the afternoon rush.

"For me, the most hurtful part is that no one came to tell us what is going on," Phillip said.

At around 3 pm, the PTSC issued a release saying it was is taking all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of commuters and employees after the news of TT's first case of the covid19.

"In order to curtail the spread of the virus, PTSC will implement preventive measures in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus on board the buses at our terminal and offices," it said.

The measures include ensuring all buses are properly sanitised before and after every trip; all buses running without air conditioning; installing hand-sanitiser dispensers at terminals; cancelling all tours and charter services until further notice; providing hand sanitiser for all staff; providing gloves for drivers and customer service representatives; and discouraging commuters who display flu-like symptoms from boarding buses.

TIWU general secretary Judy Charles told Newsday she was satisfied with the response of PTSC management after a meeting on Friday morning, when officials promised to sanitise buses and improve conditions for drivers.

She said she was promised that by Monday the buses would be sanitised and up to mark to accommodate commuters in the new week.

Several efforts to contact Ragoonanan at around 4 pm were also unsuccessful.

Later, PTSC chairman Edwin Gooding told Newsday he was surprised to hear commuters had suffered, saying the corporation had held fruitful talks with the union to explain the steps to be taken against covid19. He said workers had not held any protest on Friday but rather a meeting with the TIWU. Told that non-one had offered solace to stranded commuters, Gooding offered his solace, noting PTSC passengers are largely TT’s most vulnerable individuals, namely children and the elderly. He said these individuals may otherwise have no money to pay to get home.

“It bleeds my heart,” he said. Gooding said he had met the union to get protocols in place, so that on Monday the PTSC will start to distribute gloves to drivers, sanitise all buses and offer sanitizer at City Gate. Again apologising for any impediment of passengers on Friday, he vowed to find out what had happened.

“We share their pain. It was not suppose to happen.”

Newsday asked if drivers were using covid19 fears to spite passengers by go-slow actions. Gooding replied, “We had a press conference last Friday when we met the union. We both agreed not to interrupt our service.” He said that meeting had been to assure drivers their buses were in good condition.

“I thought we were on a roll.”

Saying no interruption should have taken place on Friday, he said, “I will need to find out what happened today.”

Otherwise, Newsday on Friday saw a well-functioning maxi-taxi service along the Priority Bus Route.

A maxi-taxi driver identified only as Jason said everything was normal at the maxi taxi hub.

"Some drivers still operating with their air-conditioning, but since I heard about our first case yesterday, I turn off my A/C and running the road without it.

"I am not fearful of the virus, but I know it was coming and I am prepared. I'm also taking all the necessary precautions."

He said while he understand people have to travel, he will not allow anyone on his maxi taxi who shows symptoms of the flu.

Linus Phillip, president of the Route Two Maxi Association said all drivers are out plying their trade and everything was normal.

"We are watching to see how things going but nothing out of the extraordinary is happening.

"All drivers know what they have to do and it is my hope they take all necessary precautions to prevent them from the virus. There are some drivers who still choose to work their bus with the A/C on, but everything here is normal."