Cayman Islands reports first covid19 death

Graphic showing the confirmed cases of covid19 in the Caribbean. Updated March 14 at 10.32 am. There have been two covid19-related deaths recorded in the region.

The first person to test positive for covid19 in the Cayman Islands has died.

Cayman Islands media, Cayman Compass, reported that the man died at 4.40 am at Health City.

The media report said the man, 68, was taken off the cruise ship Costa Luminosa on February 29 for urgent cardiac care.

He is the second death in the Caribbean, following the death of a 52-year-old woman in Guyana.

In response to the continuing spread of the virus globally, Cayman Islands has closed its ports to cruise ships and implemented travel restrictions for some European and Asian countries.

The country has also closed schools.