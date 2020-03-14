Catholic Church suspends Mass

RC Archbishop Jason Gordon -

All Masses at Roman Catholic churches have been suspended as of Saturday, according to a statement from Archbishop Jason Gordon on Saturday.

However, he urged church members to follow the service on television or radio on Sunday.

On Friday, Gordon urged vulnerable people such as the elderly, infirm and anyone with flu symptoms to fulfil their Sunday obligation by participating in Mass on Trinity TV or on Power 102 FM at 8 am. However, with the announcement of another confirmed case of covid19 in TT, his instructions were amended.

“With the escalation we are experiencing, the Church needs to escalate her response as well based on current advice. Remember we are called to prudence, restraint and sacrifice.

“Our first priority is the protection of life and the safety of God’s people especially the vulnerable who make up a large and important part of our Church community.”

He reiterated that priests would meet on Monday to discuss the pastoral care of the faithful of the Archdiocese, using dialogue and prayer to discern a way forward. The meeting would now take place using technology rather than in-person.

“We must not allow fear and panic to prevail. As I said in my press release, yesterday, we are our brother’s and sister’s keeper. The primacy of the law of charity requires of us to assist those in need. Let us begin praying and planning how to assist others in this time of national challenge, especially those most at risk in our communities.”

In Friday’s release, he said that all Roman Catholic primary and secondary schools would be closed until further notice, and that religious education classes and other parish gatherings were cancelled.

He said Pope Francis advised discretion in the public celebration of Mass.

“Amidst this challenge, let us keep our faith and trust in God so typical of Caribbean peoples while exercising prudential judgement.”

A member of Living Water Community confirmed that there would be no parishioners at the recording of the Mass on Sunday. It would be a closed Mass with only the Archbishop, readers, and a few singers.