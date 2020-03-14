Carifta Aquatic Champs postponed

THE 2020 Carifta Aquatic Sports Championship has been postponed because of the novel coronavirus (covid19).

The Championship was scheduled to be held from April 3 to 15 at the Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Barbados.

A press release sent by the president of the Barbados Aquatic Sports Association Tony Selby said, "This decision has been taken in the best interest of and to safeguard the health and well-being of the athletes, officials and supporters, and in consideration of the recent and ongoing developments within some participating countries as it relates to covid19 and the resulting withdrawal of several of the countries in the region."

Swimming, open water swimming and water polo athletes were looking forward to the event.

The Amateur Swimming Association of TT made the decision on Thursday to not send their athletes to the meet. The decision to postpone the Carifta Aquatic Championships comes one day after the Carifta Track and Field Championships, set for Bermuda from April 11 to 13, was postponed.