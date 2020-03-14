CAL to rebook, refund passengers as Suriname closes airport

With the Suriname international airport closed for the next week, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) advises affected passengers to call their reservation offices for rebooking or refunds.

In a release, CAL stated that the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport, also known as Paramaribo-Zanderij International Airport Suriname, would initially be closed from March 14 to March 21.

The only fights that would be given approval to operate to Suriname would be flight arrivals accommodating Surinamese residents, and flight departures facilitating non-Surinamese nationals.

Customers holding confirmed tickets to travel to or from Suriname from during that week would be able to rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

1. Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, for travel up to June 30.

2. Refunds will be based on the applicable fare rules.

3. Customers must contact CAL before the scheduled date of travel.

4. Ability to use ticket for one year from date of issue, for tickets booked on/before March 31 for travel up until June 30. No date change fee will apply. However, if there is a difference in fare, fees will apply.

5. All changes must be made through CAL call centres or at CAL ticket offices.