Bishop Anstey-Trinity East schools continue sixth form studies online

Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East students -

Bishop Anstey and Trinity East College are continuing to educate its sixth form students even though all schools are closed for one week as a precaution against covid19. It will do so online, the schools advised parents and teachers in an advisory issued on their Facebook page on Saturday.

Mock exams and SBAs will continue, the schools assured, saying they "remain committed to teaching and learning."

"As such, our scheduled mock examinations would now be issued to students through the use of online learning platforms. Our teachers are committed to using these platforms to continue to address student learning needs," stated Shinelly James, head of the Sixth Form department.

"We also encourage our students to complete all outstanding SBAs as per agreed upon deadlines (with the exception of Physical Education) as we await directive on the approaching CAPE examinations," she wrote.

However, as with most public events, the schools announced that the sports day on March 31 has been cancelled.

On Friday, the Prime Minister announced that schools and universities will be closed for one week as a measure to curb the spread of covid19. TT had two confirmed cases on Friday.

CXC, the governing body for CAPE and CSEC, on Saturday said had convened a meeting with representatives from regional ministries of education to discuss the administration of the examinations and respective national protocols.

CXC discussed options on the administration of examinations and said that it will continue to work with regional governments to arrive at a consensus.

“Rest assured that as the management and staff of the council continue to monitor the emerging situation, our first priority is the health and well-being of all our stakeholders,” it said.

Also responding on Friday to the news, UWI St Augustine guild president Justin Subero said it had been discussing with UWI a more innovative approach to classes.

“We are looking at the online learning. The campus is in the process of assessing of how exactly to go about doing that.

“The university has also taken on a ban on any large gatherings. The campus trying its best to facilitate the coronavirus precautionary measures without impeding students’ learning.”

In a media release, UWI said classes will be suspended for the week but staff are still required to work to critical planning with their departments.

UWI's Mona, Jamaica campus suspended all classes at both the Mona and Western Jamaica campuses for four weeks from Friday, and noted this could result in the semester being extended.

On an online petition for the campus to be shut down, Subero said the guild had no part to play in it.

Subero said, “The student started the petition in fear of the virus and rightfully so. It was that person’s right to voice a concern. Other students also raised these concerns prior to the petition.”

He added that the guild will hold a series of sensitisation programmes about covid19 to ensure there are no misconceptions about the virus or the PM's announcement.