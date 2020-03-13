TT pulls out Carifta swimming

TT has pulled out of the 2020 Carifta Swimming, Open Water Swimming and Water Polo Championships, scheduled for Barbados from April 11-14, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a media release issued on Thursday night by Gregory Mitchell, secretary of the Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT), "Kindly be advised that a unanimous decision has been made by the ASATT executive to not send any of our athletes to participate in the Carifta 2020 Swimming, Open Water Swimming and Water Polo Championships scheduled to be held in Barbados."

Mitchell continued, "The proactive measure has been taken to safeguard the health and well-being of all of our aquatic athletes, given recent and ongoing developments locally and within the region as it relates to the covid19 pandemic as declared by the World Health Organisation."

The ASATT secretary noted, "If there are any designated council members who are not in agreement with this proactive measure taken on behalf of the ASATT, kindly indicate your disagreement in a respectful manner."