TT football friendlies vs Canada cancelled

New national football coach Terry Fenwick will have to wait longer for his debut as the March 27 and 31 friendlies against Canada have been cancelled. PHOTO BY ALLAN V CRANE/CA-IMAGES -

THE TT men's football friendlies against Canada later this month have been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

TT Football Association president William Wallace said in a press release on Friday, "With the best interest of the safety of players, staff members, officials and fans among all stakeholders, the TT Football Association and Canada Soccer have taken a decision to cancel the two upcoming international friendlies between both countries scheduled to take place Langford, British Columbia, Canada on March 27 and 31 as the world continues to grapple with the spread of covid19."

TT head coach Terry Fenwick, who was appointed in December 2019 and was expected to make his coaching debut, said he understood the rationale of cancelling the games.

“Obviously it’s disappointing that we will not be able to play these two matches, but it is totally understandable under the circumstances as the safety of everyone involved is of utmost importance. We will continue to monitor the situation and work towards a plan that can see our team having an opportunity to work towards the qualifiers coming up,” he said,