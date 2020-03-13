TT, Canada match faces covid19 cancellation

TT’s SCHEDULED friendly football international match, away to Canada on March 27, may be cancelled because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

This game was set to be Terry Fenwick’s first since he took over as men’s coach in January.

“It will be folly, from what we are seeing and hearing, to go along with this,” said an official from the TTFA (TT Football Association) on Thursday. “But there are other factors in play.

“Both Canada and (the TTFA) have been in talks and they just want some time to make a proper statement.

“(As of) now, it’s not officially confirmed because of all the arrangements that were put in place by Canada. They want to deal with all aspects.”