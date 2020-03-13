Temporary relocation of Rio Claro Health Centre and A&E

The Rio Claro Health Centre and the Accident & Emergency Department will be closed from 3 pm on Friday to facilitate spraying and sanitising of the facility. Service at the Accident & Emergency Department will resume on Sunday at 1 pm, and all services at the Health Centre will resume at 8 am on Monday.

In a release, the Eastern Regional Health Authority said emergency services will be available during this period at the Old PHI Building, corner Johnson and de Verteuil Street, Rio Claro from 1 pm on Friday to noon on Sunday.

Pharmacy services can be accessed at the following days and facilities.

• On Friday, services will be available at the Mayaro District Health Facility from 8 am to 6 pm, and the Brothers Road and Biche Outreach Centres from 8 am to 8 pm.

• On Saturday and Sunday, the pharmacy services can be accessed from 9 am to 1 pm at the Mayaro District Health Facility, from 9 am to 5 pm at the Brothers Road Outreach Centre, and from 9 am to 2 pm at the Biche Outreach Centre.

The ERHA regrets any inconvenience caused.