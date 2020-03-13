Serrette doubtful of Carifta Games participation

Ephraim Serrette -

NATIONAL Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) executive members meet, on Friday morning, to discuss whether TT will opt out of the April 10-13 Carifta Games in Bermuda because of an increase in covid19 cases throughout the region and confirmation of TT’s first case of the virus, on Thursday.

NAAA president Ephraim Serrette expressed doubt over TT’s participation after Minister of National Security Stuart Young urged local sporting bodies and national teams on Thursday to restrict their overseas travel.

Altogether, 50 local track and field athletes were selected to represent TT at the regional championship, which involves more than 600 sportsmen and women and coaches from 27 Caribbean countries.

Serrette said the NAAA must adhere to whatever rules and regulations are implemented by the Government during this global pandemic. Additionally, the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association is also scheduled to release a statement by Friday.

“You have to do what the Government says,” he said, on Thursday. “The Government has restricted travel to only essential and emergency only.

“The minister spoke specifically to sporting teams about avoiding mass gatherings. That’s definitely a pin in the possibilities.

“After Friday’s meeting with the executive, I will make an official statement.”

On Tuesday, president of the Bermuda National Athletics Association Donna Raynor remained optimistic the coronavirus would not upstage the 2020 Carifta Games. Globally, several major competitions such as the National Basketball Association and European club football have been suspended because of the spread of the virus.

Speaking at Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing in Port of Spain, Young asked sporting organisations to take heed of the many tournament cancellations and to regard their athletes’ safety as top priority.

Meanwhile, TT’s Italy-based professional women’s cyclist Teniel Campbell remains in good spirits despite a significant increase in recent cases there. Campbell updated her supporters via social media on Thursday morning revealing several of her team’s upcoming races were now cancelled.

“I am fine, thank you. It is a difficult and stressful period for all. Unfortunately for the time being Valcar Travel & Service will not be on the start line for some of our upcoming races.

“However, the members of my team are all fine and await the necessary steps/measures until we get the green light to race again,” Campbell posted.