Relative of murdered housewife: This country needs prayers

Chandramatie Rojan who was shot dead while walking home from a pharmacy along Darneaud Trace, Gasparillo on Thursday night. -

A relative of murder victim Chandramatie Rojan, is lamenting the continuing murder situation in TT. She says the country needs to get closer to God to escape the violence.

Speaking with Newsday outside the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Friday, the woman, who was walking alongside Rojan when she was gunned down along Darneaud Trace, Gasparillo, said she still could not believe what happened.

"I feel like it's a dream because of how fast everything came and happened.

"I don't know why anyone would want to do this to (her). She didn't meddle in anyone's business or anything like that. We need a lot of prayers in this country, we need more peace."

The woman said she could not confirm reports that Rojan’s murder was in relation to a land dispute.

She said Rojan was shot dead after returning from a pharmacy with medicine after hearing reports of TT's first coronavirus case on the news.

"She told me she had just come back from the pharmacy with Vitamin C and other things and I just decided to walk with her when this happened."