Raymond's concert focuses on Gen3

Raymond Ramnarine of Dil-De-Nadan - Roger Jacob

FROM a fantastic Carnival season, including international performances in between all-inclusive and other local fetes, Dil-E-Nadan (DEN) is promising to bring good vibes at its annual Everybody Loves Raymond concert this Saturday, March 14 at the Centre of Excellence, Mayaro.

Raymond Ramnarine, who is still on a high from playing with iconic masman Peter Minshall for Carnival, and earning the official title of Best Brass Band on the Road, is not revealing any secrets for his grand opening. He has hinted, however, of some spectacular “Minshallesque” representation on the night.

“All I could say is that DEN has become very close friends with Peter Samuel and Peter Minshall and the love is real. It (the opening) should not be missed.”

Usually, the band plays music and East Indian dancers grace the stage with some spellbinding moves, but that is not the only change DEN will be bringing at its annual concert.

While the music will be different from what fans experienced for Carnival, the concert has been designed to incorporate more fully the music of the third generation Ramnarines – DEN G3 – in its brand.

Raymond’s two sons, Varun and Vinesh, and his two nephews, Amish and Arvind Ramnarine, make up G3. Music has been central to their lives since birth so it is not shocking that from an early age the four cousins found their place on the performing stage, carving their own niche in the music industry.

“All eyes are on G3 to see what they can bring to the concert on Saturday,” Raymond said.

“Although ELR attracts people of all ages, young to mature, with the kids it’s growing and getting better so we decided to headline it ELR – A New Beginning, focusing a lot on the children.”

Nevertheless, Raymond assures fans he will still be the main attraction along with the headline act Indian singer Abhijeet Srivastava who was recently named best new superstar in India.

He is hoping that the coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and the resulting travel restrictions imposed by TT, will not affect the arrival of Srivastava or the large international fan base which has already bought tickets.

Amidst concert preparations, Raymond said the event is taking place at a very emotional time for his family as big brother Rennie, who was diagnosed with renal failure last year, is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

Raymond has been the face of DEN for years, but he said without his brothers Rennie and Richard he would be lost. Rennie has never missed an ELR concert and Raymond said he is hoping for a miracle for him to be discharged and given clearance to mount the stage on Saturday night.

“Fans are not expecting him to be there but I know my big brother really wants to be on that stage. If by some small miracle he could just come on the stage to sing a verse or a chorus that would steal the spotlight.”

The family made a public appeal for a kidney donor and Raymond said, while one was sourced and the surgery should have been taking place around this time, Rennie’s health had deteriorated making it impossible to do the operation.

“But he is full of life, making jokes during our video chats, the family is supporting him. My parents are praying daily for his recovery.”

He said DEN accepted the best brass band on the road title in Rennie’s honour and the concert is also dedicated to him.

Speaking about the hectic year, Raymond said the first three months are very challenging. He said they don’t usually play on the road which made it even more challenging in 2020.

“We came home late Carnival Tuesday night from the road, got a call Ash Wednesday about winning the best band and Minshall winning Band of the Year and rushed to a media conference in Port of Spain, so we did not get any rest. We have not yet rested,“ said Ramnarine who lives in the south.

“Sleepless nights, yes, but it’s the passion. We give 100 per cent every single year to this concert because to me it is the foundation, this is where I started.”

“I count my blessings everyday to know that we have a band that is loved for its different genres of music, different styles and coming out of such a successful carnival season, I am thankful.”

Raymond who is also musical arranger for his band said he just wants to give his fans an unforgettable show on Saturday night.