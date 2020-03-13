PDP cancels street meetings

Minority Assemblyman Farley Augustine -

All street meetings of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) have been suspended indefinitely as precaution, after this country recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus.

PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine made the announcement on Friday via a press release to the media noting that an executive decision was taken to put "people before politics."

On Thursday, Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh revealed TT's first confirmed case of covid19 was imported – a 52 year old man who arrived from Switzerland.

The PDP release said: “Yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago confirmed its first case of covid19. This virus is classified as a pandemic, which means that every region of the world is being affected. The result will be that most nation states will be affected to some significant degree.”

The PDP noted that across the globe several strategies are being employed to mitigate the spread of the virus, adding that key among recommended strategies is the need for social distancing.

“The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines social distancing as remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance – approximately six feet) from others when possible. This assists in prevention because when someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets.”

The PDP said the health of the population takes precedence over politics.

"Although a change in the political landscape of Tobago is urgent, we believe that we must put people before politics. Therefore, we will focus on a creative social media campaign that will engage the public. A schedule for this engagement will be forthcoming soon.”

It noted that the street meetings have been halted but the campaign for a better Tobago rolls on. The next two street meetings were set for March 14, at the corner of Guy Street and Douglas Street, Canaan and at Store Bay Local Road, Canaan.