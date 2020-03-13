NLCB to pay for wrongful dismissal

THE NATIONAL Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) has been ordered to pay out more than $.5 million in compensation to two employees who were fired after the board claimed their contracts were invalid.

Justice David Harris made the order on Wednesday after he found that the NLCB sought to “devise or contrive” a way to fire Garth Mc Lean and April Peters without notice.

Harris held that the wrong committed by the NLCB was deliberate and “further, committed in a high-handed way giving rise to the distress and humiliation” of the two.

McLean accepted a two-year contract with NLCB on July 6, 2015, to provide information technology management services, while Peters signed her two-year contract on July 29, 2015, as financial controller.

Both were fired on October 5, 2016, after the NLCB board determined that their employment contracts were invalid, unenforceable and unratified, since they had not been approved, nor was the secretary to the board or a director delegated to approve the contracts.

Their termination letters said their contracts had not been ratified or approved by the board.

In their lawsuit, Mc Lean and Peters, both of whom were represented by attorneys Gideon McMaster and Joel Roper, complained that they were fired nine months into their contracts, without notice or full pay in lieu of notice as required.

They said the reasons for their dismissal were not matters they knew about or had control over.

In its defence, the NLCB, which was represented by attorneys Raisa Caesar and Manisha Lutchman, argued that at no time did the board delegate power to the secretary or director to enter into the contracts with the two.

They claimed the purported contracts were not approved by the board, nor were they ratified or executed in accordance to the statutory formalities under the National Lotteries Act and therefore were invalid and unenforceable.

Harris pointed out that the two were interviewed and recruited by an agency hired by the NLCB and the they would have reasonably concluded that the NLCB’s offer was bona fides.

He said the NLCB did not present any board decision, rule, regulation or directive that said employment contracts required to be executed by the board and it could be inferred from the evidence that the way in which the contracts were executed were the norm at NLCB.

Harris also said there was no reason to accept that, even when it realised that the contracts were not executed in accordance with the board’s interpretation of section 12 of the NLCB Act, it could not ratify the contracts.

“Indeed in the absence of ratification, the defendant has exhibited bad faith and improper motives for the dismissal,” the judge said.

In awarding compensation, Harris ordered the NLCB to pay McClean $94,000, plus interest, while Peters is to receive $82,000, also with interest.