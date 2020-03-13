New Jamaican covid19 cases arrived from Trinidad and Tobago

Two new patients with the covid19 virus in Jamaica arrived from TT.

The men, 63 and 67, went to Jamaica from TT on March 7. They arrived from TT after travelling from Malaysia via Dubai and London. Both were taken to hospital on March 11.

They were among six new cases of the virus confirmed in Jamaica. The five men and one woman brought Jamaica’s total of confirmed cases to eight.

On March 11 a man, 36, who travelled from Manchester, England, was taken to hospital from a hotel.

A Jamaican overseas worker, 31, who came from the Canary Islands via Portugal and Miami, arrived on February 25 and was taken to hospital with symptoms on March 10.

The 58-year-old father of the country’s first confirmed case was found sick at his home on March 11 along, with another close contact of the first patient, a woman aged 34.

In a media release, Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton said he will meet with the media on Friday afternoon to give further details.