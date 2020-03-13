Moonilal: PM should be quarantined, tested for covid19

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal -

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said the Prime Minister should have quarantined himself and been tested for covid19 after his travels.

He was speaking in the House of Representatives on Friday, responding to a 20-minute statement by Dr Rowley on the country and covid19.

Moonilal asked, in light of the PM's appeal for the entire country to act responsibly, "Do you believe it would have been responsible on your part. having led a delegation across the world recently, flying through London twice, to also self-quarantine yourself and members of your travelling party. as the highest show of responsibility in the circumstances. given that the countries that have been named on our list, as of March 11 and today, are not countries where we have direct flights between those countries and Trinidad and Tobago?"

He added that passengers pass through London, New York and Miami, and the person who regrettably contracted covid19 came from Switzerland, but passed through London, it is believed.

Moonilal asked whether Rowley should have made the statement from his official residence "as the highest show of responsibility rather than...in the public space?"

Rowley replied: "The logic of that statement is that we should shut down TT. And I will take no such advice from my colleague."

Moonilal was referring to Rowley's recent travels to Ghana via London and to Guyana as part of a Caricom delegation. Guyana reported a case of the virus while the PM was there with a Caricom delegation.

Later Moonilal told the media Rowley should be tested for covid19.