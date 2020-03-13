Mohammed pair advance

Carlista Mohammed (R) and Nabeel Mohammed take part in the mixed doubles semi- finals of the Shell Tranquillity tennis tournament,at the Tranquillity Courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, on Thursday. - ROGER JACOB

THE unrelated Mohammed pair of Nabeel and Carlista advanced to the mixed doubles final of the Shell Tranquillity Tennis Open, on Thursday, at the Tranquillity Tennis Club, Port of Spain.

The Mohammed duo, the top seeded twosome in the mixed doubles category, rallied from one set down to eliminate the fourth-seeded pair of Keshan Moonasar and Zara Ghuran 4-6, 6-1, 11-9.

Nabeel and Carlista Mohammed will turn their focus towards the opponents in the final, the third-seeded duo of Richard Chung and Osenyonye Nwokolo, who defeated Jerome Ward and Ella Carrington 6-4, 6-4 in their semi-final contest.

A pair of senior veterans singles quarter-final matches were staged on Thursday.

Ken Aberdeen ousted Narad Ramsingh 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-6 and second seed Garry Siewdass cruised past Frank Ramudit 6-2, 6-1.

Sonny Williams and Farid Youssef whipped the pair of Michael John and Winston John 6-2, 6-1 in the veterans doubles quarter-final stage.

And, in the veterans singles quarter-final, third-ranked Ricky Villaroel defeated Brian Jackson 6-3, 6-2.

Action will continue on Friday from 4 pm.