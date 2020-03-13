Milo Games postponed over covid19

Nestle’s business executive officer Raymond Wallace, centre, stands alongside chairman of the organising committee of the 33rd Milo Primary Schools Games Kelvin Nancoo, fourth from right, during the launch, on Thursday, of the games,at Nestle TT’s head office, Valsayn. - ROGER JACOB

THE 2020 Milo Primary School Games have been postponed because of the global coronavirus (covid19) pandemic.

They were set to take place on March 17 and 18 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The Ministry of Education made the decision less than 24 hours after the 33rd annual games were launched at Nestle TT in Valsayn.

Kelvin Nancoo, chairman of the organising committee, said on Friday, "Once there is a problem, the ministry...will dictate what happens, (since) the children are their responsibility.

"Right now, the games will have 6,000 children coming out. For their safety, I think the best thing is to postpone the games."