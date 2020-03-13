Look Loy, Fenwick iron out differences

Keith Look Loy -

KEITH Look Loy, chairman of the TT Football Association (TTFA) technical committee, and TT men’s coach Terry Fenwick, have apparently ironed out their differences, in terms of their roles and functions regarding the national men’s squad.

The pair were allegedly involved in a heated discussion at the TTFA’s headquarters, on Monday morning, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

According to a report on local online publication Wired868.com, Fenwick was asked by the technical committee to discuss his plans for the squad. But Fenwick, the former England defender and coach of both San Juan Jabloteh and Central FC, was concerned over the efforts being taken by the TTFA to obtain passports for foreign-born players, who have shown an interest to join the men’s team.

The TTFA, in a media release issued by its president William Wallace, described a meeting between the pair, on Thursday, as “cordial and productive”.

“Fenwick agreed that the supervision of national teams by, and accountability of national coaches to, the technical committee is a necessity,” said the media release.

“Look Loy, on behalf of the technical committee assured Fenwick of the committee’s support and guaranteed the facilitation of (the) men’s team plans. In this regard, a meeting will be held (on) March 16 between both officials, men’s team management and national teams director, Richard Piper, to define operational protocols.

“Further, TTFA advises the public that technical director, Dion La Foucade, has long accepted the oversight to be exercised by the technical committee over his work.”

The media release pointed out, “The technical director pursues developmental objectives, while national coaches lead our teams into competition. The technical committee supervises both areas of work.”