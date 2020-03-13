La Fillette man killed for jealousy

Kareem Marshall -

The relatives of 29-year-old Kareem Marshall suspect he was killed because of jealousy and lamented the spate of murders in TT.

Speaking with Newsday outside the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Thursday, Marshall's mother Donna Thomas said her son was originally from Morvant but recently moved to La Filette to live with his girlfriend.

She said Marshall worked as a labourer to support his family and believe recent renovations to his girlfriend's house attracted the attention of his killers.

"She was living in a wooden house when they first met, but recently he built a more permanent concrete structure at the house.

"I feel they (the killers) saw the progress he was making in his life and were envious of him. He knew they were jealous because his girlfriend would tell him about people firing guns outside the house at night, but he didn't pay it any mind because he knew he didn't have any enemies in the area."

Thomas said her son was asleep in the house at the time with his girlfriend when masked gunmen, wearing bulletproof vests jumped through the window of their bedroom.

The men shot and killed Marshall who ran a short distance away and eventually died.

Thomas said her son's girlfriend only escaped when she pleaded for her life.

Asked what she felt could be done to reduce the number of murders in TT, Thomas said she wanted a more aggressive response from the police to tackling murders and violent crimes.