Khan, Goolie lead Red Force fightback

Jyd Goolie, of the TT Red Force, closed on 78 not out during the first day of the CWI Regional Four Day Championship match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, on Thursday. - (CWI Media)

AN unbroken 147-run sixth wicket partnership between Imran Khan and Jyd Goolie left the TT Red Force in a commanding position at the end of day one in their round eight clash against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Thursday.

Volcanoes were in control of the contest when the Red Force were reduced to 151/5. Opener Kyle Hope continued his solid run of form with 54 and Jason Mohammed, who scored a century in the last round against Barbados Pride, cracked 45. The other batsmen failed to deliver with Cephas Cooper (duck), captain Darren Bravo (11) and Joshua Da Silva (26) dismissed cheaply. Left-arm pacer Preston McSween took three of the five wickets.

Khan and Goolie, who did not feature in the first half of the tournament, came together and swung the match in the home team’s favour. Khan and Goolie both struck ten fours guiding Red Force to 298/5 at stumps.

The right-handers will both be eyeing their centuries on Friday, as Khan ended on 80 not out off 125 deliveries and Goolie closed on 78 not out off 142 balls. Red Force may be confident of getting past 400 as Akeal Hosein and Terrence Hinds, who have both been among the runs this season, are still to bat.

McSween ended as the day’s top bowler with 3/36 in 16 overs. The match continues on Friday.