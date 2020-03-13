Judiciary urges public to curtail non-essential visits to courthouses

PEOPLE with matters in court are advised to limit the number of family and other supporters accompanying them.

Also, the public has been asked to curtail non-essential visits as part of the Judicary’s covid19 policy for the public.

On Thursday, staff at the Judiciary were told of the measures put in place for them. In a late-night statement on Thursday, the Judiciary said its covid19 strategic objective was to do everything necessary to ensure access to justice and keep the Judiciary functioning while protecting staff and customers.

The strategic goals are to reduce the number of people entering the nation’s courthouses and administrative offices and make them safe as possible for everyone who must be in those buildings.

“Various strategies are either in place and or being put in place to continue to ensure access to justice. These include strategies which provide remote access to court services and attendance,” the statement said.

The public was asked to co-operate with the Judiciary’s response to ensure their safety.

Everyone entering court buildings would be screened, which involves the asking of questions on travel history and possible symptoms of illness. There are protocols in place to treat people with symptoms.

“We also ask that non-essential visits to courts be curtailed. Please note that this does not mean that if someone has a court matter or is a witness or wishes to make an application under the Domestic Violence Act, or any other key applications, that they should not do so.

“Until we announce other basic remote strategies, these individuals should continue to come to court,” the statement said.

People were also encouraged to use all electronic services, such as CourtPay. The statement also said signage was being installed and video in court buildings to provide information and to facilitate proper hygiene practices.

Several task forces have been organised and health and safety items have been provided for staff and public.

The Judiciary said staff who work in the field to perform tasks including the serving of documents, executing writs, conducting investigations, providing treatment, and monitoring court customers, were also being provided with specific protocols that are unique to their areas of operation.

Anyone wanting further information on court operations are asked to e-mail the Judiciary at: covid.response.public @ttlawcourts.org.