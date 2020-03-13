Health officials visit Maria Regina school

Officials from the Ministry of Health visit the Maria Regina Private School in Port of Spain on Friday- ROGER JACOB

Head of the epidemiology department of the Ministry of Health Dr Avery Hinds and a colleague visited the Maria Regina Private School in Port of Spain on Friday.

Principal Elizabeth Crouch decided on Thursday afternoon to close the school for ten days after receiving reports that the parent of a student had been infected with the covid19virus.

When Newsday visited the school on Friday at around 7.30 am, only the principal and a security guard could be seen..

The principal declined to speak to the Newsday team.

“I am waiting to meet with officials and you can speak with them,” Crouch said.

After the ministry officials arrived at the school on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, at around 8.35 am, in a brief interview, one official told Newsday they were at the school for a meeting with the principal.

He said after the meeting a report would be submitted to the Minister of Health, and other officials will come to sanitise the school.

On Thursday, this country reported its first case of the covid19 virus.

In an interview on Friday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said all principals are guided and encouraged to continue speaking to all students about the seriousness of the virus.

Garcia also said all the necessary suppliers are provided for all schools.