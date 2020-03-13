GI gives thanks ... speaks of his struggles

Chutney Soca Monarch Imran "GI" Beharry, right, receives his cheque from Southex CEO George Singh at an appreciation function at Next Night Club, South Park, San Fernando. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

RECALLING his struggles as a young man growing up without a father, Chutney Soca Monarch 2020 Imran “GI” Beharry said his victory has positioned him from “zero to euros.”

GI and his wife, Natasha, hosted an appreciation function to celebrate with people who were instrumental in him winning the coveted title at Next Night Club, South Park, San Fernando, last Wednesday night.

He told guests the reality “has not fully hit him” as yet, but he is using it to elevate himself with the understanding that his life was not always as easy as it is now.

GI said his dad died when he was just three years old, leaving his mother to struggle to take care of him and his brother. The artiste, who has two sons, said he could not envisage leaving them and their mother and not being able to take care of them that is why he is doing all he can to make sure they are provided for.

He recalled the struggles he and his wife encountered with having, at one point, a mere $165 in their bank account.

“But we did not thief, we did not borrow, we did not ask anybody for help.”

He said "they made do with what they had," pointing out that his wife was able to use a few dollars from the account to go out and get a job which was a turning point in their life.

They were able to save, “and from that time we never stopped and never gave up.”

He compared the 2020 win like a “pedestal in life where bookings went from zero to euros.”

The show’s promoter and CEO George Singh said it is the first time in chutney/soca’s history a victorious artiste has hosted such an event to say "thank you" to all the people who supported him on his journey.

Beharry’s also presented Singh with an award for the work he is doing with the art form.

Singh then presented GI with his winning cheque of $300,000. Singh said all the cheques for the winners were prepared and were in the Southex office for distribution last Thursday.

Singh applauded the upward movement of GI, who won with his popular hit Anna, Anna, recalling he only came on the scene about five years ago.

"He is a young artiste, a new face on the chutney/soca scene. Five years ago he placed sixth in the competition. He missed a year then came fourth the following year. Last year he placed second and this year he won. He is consistent,” Singh said.

Singh spoke about the changing face of chutney soca noting the top three winners – Veekash Sahadeo and Nishard Mayrhoo – were all young people which augured well for the future of the competition.

He said for 2021 plans are in place to start a CSM Young Star programme for youths between 13-18. In September he will also be taking the North American segment of the show to New York. It was held in Toronto last year.