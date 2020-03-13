Fourth road death in Tobago

Miguel Seecharan -

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Another road fatality has been recorded in Tobago.

Dead is Princes Town, Trinidad resident Miguel Seecharan, bringing the road fatality toll in Tobago to four.

Seecharan was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident onOrange Hill Road.

While details are still sketchy, officials told Newsday Seecharan was driving his pickup truck when the accident happened shortly after 9am. The two other occupants of the truck, Deandre Woods of Orange Hill and Darren Belfon of Prospect, were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Fire officer David Thomas said his officers have been responding to at least three road traffic accidents a day. He is pleading with drivers to be cautious.

Earlier in March, Andre Ramjitsingh was the island's third road fatality in an accident on the Claude Noel Highway near the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort and the Canoe Bay junction.

Ramjitsingh, his girlfriend Natasha Belfon and their one-year-old infant were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital in critical condition. Belfon and the infant are said to have been discharged but continue to be monitored.

The island recorded its first road fatality for 2020 on January 1, and the second on January 9.