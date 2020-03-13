Doubt over Jazz Artists on the Greens

The organisers of the Jazz Artists of the Greens held a meeting on Thursday to discuss their plans after the announcement of the first case of covid19 in TT.

A number of events internationally and regionally have been cancelled because of the spread of covid19, including the South by Southwest Music Festival. The Coachella Music Festival was postponed until October.

In other parts of the world the pandemic has resulted in the closure of schools and businesses.

The event is scheduled for March 28.

On Thursday the Government announced the first case of covid19 in the country.

In an earlier phone interview, Rolf Doyle, a director of Production One Ltd, organisers of Jazz Artists on the Greens, said they would be guided by the authorities.

“Whatever the Ministry of Health says goes. We have no problem. If they say it has to shut down, we will shut down...There is no way we would want to encourage any sort of illness or virus kind of thing,” Doyle said.

"But in the meanwhile, we are looking at doing other things.”

Doyle said organisers would consider providing hand sanitiser with the recommended alcohol content, as well as soap, and having attendants at the washrooms to assist people.

“We will have people going around sanitising people as they need at the booths and at the door,” Doyle said.

Asked how he sees the pandemic affecting the entertainment industry, Doyle said there is no doubt it has affected and will further affect the business.

“Anything where they have large gatherings. It will be a difficult day for promoters.”

He said it would just have to be dealt with.

“There is nothing we can do. It is a pandemic and we just have to deal with it and be responsible in our actions,” he said.