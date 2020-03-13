N Touch
Crown Trace complete double at Carapichaima Youth League

Under-18 Champions Crown Trace FC receive their trophy and medals from Oragisining Committee member Ramnarace Samuel (right) -
CROWN TRACE FC completed the double, with victories in the Under-18 and Under-16 round-robin categories, at the 20th annual Carapichaima Youth Football Super League.

Action continued on Saturday last, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Crown Trace’s Under-18 team humiliated Cap Off Youths B 12-0 with Malik Robinson (seventh, 39th and 58th minutes) and Isaiah Samuel (10th, 40th and 53rd) each scoring hat-tricks.

Isack Lynch (16th and 35th) contributed a pair, while Terron Miller (19th), Reasean Britto (31st), Marcus Peters (33rd) and Mckeil Alexander (55th) got one each.

Lee-Vann David (left) receiving his MVP trophy from organising committee member Leslie Hoyte. -

There was another Under-18 fixture staged on Saturday, with Anderson Gibson scoring in the 60th minute as Cap Off Youths A edged W Connection 1-0.

Crown Trace secured their Under-16 crown after defeating Trincity Nationals 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Nickosi Martin, after 51 minutes.

St Madeline Strikers pipped Cap Off Youths 3-2 in the day’s other Under-16 contest. Josiah Cooper (fourth and 44th) and Jabari Forbes (ninth) were the goal-getters for St Madeline Strikers, while Anthony Mohammed (20th) and Anderson Gibson (34th) responded for Cap Off Youths.

