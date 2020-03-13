Covid19 patient at hospital; family tests negative

Image courtesy CDC

The patient diagnosed with covid19 is at the Caura Chest Hospital. A source on Friday said he arrived at the hospital late on Thursday night. The source said the man, who is from Switzerland and lives in TT, will recover and his hospitalisation is just a precaution. The man's family has been in isolation since it was determined that he had the virus. They have tested negative. The patient's daughter attends the Maria Regina Private School which has been closed for one week to sanitise the building.

The man's quarantine is being carried out under tuberculosis protocols and contact tracing is being done to find the people who may have been in close personal contact with him.

The Health Ministry's update on Friday morning has stated that 52 people have been tested for the virus, but there remains only one confirmed.