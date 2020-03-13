Cops charged with misbehaviour after alleged robbery

PC Mukesh Sylvester. - TTPS

Two police officers have been charged with misbehaviour in public office after they were accused of robbery involving three Venezuelans on March 9. Cpl Hadeed Mohammed, 42, with 20 years’ service, and PC Mukesh Sylvester, 26, with six years’ service are expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday.

They were both last assigned to the North Eastern Division’s Emergency Response Patrol and were charged on Thursday after the police received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The alleged victims reported to police that they were in an apartment building in Barataria when two policemen broke into the premises. It is alleged, the policemen robbed the Venezuelans, at gunpoint, of US and TT currency.

In a statement to the media on Friday, the police said, “A report was made to the police, and investigations found that the two police officers were on duty at the time the alleged offences were committed. They were subsequently arrested by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB)...”

The police said investigations were supervised by Ag Snr Supt Samaroo, Supt Montrichard, ASP Noriega and Insps Petty, Nixon and Suberoall of the PSB, while the charges were laid by Ag Cpl Nicholas.