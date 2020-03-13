Children's Phagwa off, ECCE events cancelled, visitors restricted

Children's Phagwa has been called off.

The board of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha board of management made this decision after TT's first covid19 case was confirmed on Thursday afternoon by Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh.

The statement, sent out to all Hindu schools by the principal of the Tunapuna Hindu School, advised all students, parents and school officials of the decision.

Children's Phagwa is hosted every year by the Tunapuna Hindu School.

And director of Early Childhood Care and Education Carol Bhagwandin said all field trips, sports and family day and parent meetings at the ECCE centres will be cancelled, and the presence of visitors will be limited.

In a release on Thursday, Bhagwandin said these actions were taken given the rapidly evolving impact on covid19, which has been declared a pandemic.

Staff were asked to stay at home if they were sick, wash hands frequently, cover their mouths when coughing and sneezing, avoid people who were sick with respiratory symptoms and clean frequently touched surfaces.