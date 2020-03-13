Carifta Games in Bermuda postponed

Ephraim Serrette -

THE 2020 Carifta Games scheduled to be held in Bermuda from April 10 to 13 has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

A total of 50 athletes were selected earlier this week to represent TT at the annual games after competing in the Carifta trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, last weekend.

The decision was made by the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association and the Bermuda National Athletics Association. Athletes from 27 countries around the region were preparing to compete at the games next month.

On Thursday, president of the National Association of Athletics Administrations Ephraim Serrette raised concerns that the Carifta Games would have taken place in April.