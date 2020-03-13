Buccoo goat and crab race festival postponed

A jockey sprints after his goat in a previous edition of the annual Easter goat racing competition in Tobago.

The annual Buccoo goat and crab race festival on Easter Tuesday in Tobago has been postponed owing to growing concerns of the covid19 virus.

The announcement was made by the village council’s public relations officer Winston Pereira on Friday morning. This came after TT confirmed its first case of the virus on Thursday afternoon.

The council explained, “This comes about based on the covid19 virus status being upgraded to pandemic level and the logistic complexities, risk, and constraints associated with the hosting of large-scale events of this magnitude.”

The council said they will continue to monitor the global, regional and national progression of the virus before it decides on a new date.

The Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival welcome thousands to the island for one day of fun, food, cultural activities and goat and crab racing.