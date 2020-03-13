33rd Milo Games will proceed despite coronavirus

Nestle’s business executive officer Raymond Wallace, centre, stands alongside chairman of the organising committee of the 33rd Milo Primary Schools Games Kelvin Nancoo, fourth from right, during the launch, on Thursday, of the games,at Nestle TT’s head office, Valsayn. - ROGER JACOB

THE 33rd Milo Primary School Games, carded for March 17 and 18 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, will go ahead as scheduled, said chairman of the organising committee, Kelvin Nancoo.

With TT recording its first case of the coronavirus, on Thursday, there will be debate over whether local sporting activities will be cancelled.

In a telephone interview, on Thursday, Nancoo said, “I don’t think it’s a factor now, seeing there was a person who was quarantined.”

The games were launched earlier on Thursday, at the Nestle TT Ltd office in Valsayn. TT’s leading nutrition, health and wellness company, which has been the title sponsor of the games since their inception, has injected a $150,000 towards the staging of the 2020 edition.

The West District Games will be contested on March 17, followed by the East District Games on March 18.

Nancoo said, “I think it’s going to be a wonderful games, very competitive. Watching at the prelims, it’s going to be a close fight in West A between Carenage, Maraval, Dunross and International School.

“In the West B, I think it’s going to be a close battle between Diego Martin Government and the perennial champions Diamond Vale, but Diamond Vale has the firepower to win again.”

He also expressed his gratitude to Nestle for its continued support.

“Thirty-three years is not 33 days. We should be very proud of our association with Milo, because there are very few sponsors who have stayed the course. They have stood by their commitment to assist our children.”

Among the top names who have featured at the Milo Games over the years, are Olympic medallists Hasely Crawford, Ato Boldon and Richard Thompson, Michelle-Lee Ahye and Jehue Gordon.

Nestle’s business executive officer Raymond Wallace pointed out, “For 33 years we have, and for many more to come, we will continue to invest in sport development programmes and targeted sponsorship activations, like this one, that improve the lives of our youth.”

On Nestle’s sponsorship, Wallace said, “In times when our young children and society at large are faced with so many negative forces, Nestle believes that engaging in sporting activities, being part of a team, and focusing on what is good, can be the driving force we need, not only to healthier living, but to more positive living too.”

Wallace is hopeful that Nestle can continue to be a positive factor among the nation’s youth.

“The company intends to impact over 8,000 North-Eastern and North-Western students through the 2020 games, having already contributed to the lives of more than 30,000 children who have participated over our 30-plus years of commitment,” Wallace said. “Through the hard work of all involved, especially the games committee, we are confident this goal will be achieved.”

Also speaking at the launch was Dexter Rampersad, school supervisor of the Minister of Education.