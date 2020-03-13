28 covid19 cases, 1 death in Caribbean

ONE ADDITIONAL case of covid19 has been reported in Martinique, taking the total on the French island to four, while the confirmed number of cases in Jamaica went from two to eight between Thursday and Friday.

Newsday's latest figures for people confirmed with covid19 in the Caribbean is 28, one of which resulted in the death of Guyana's only confirmed case.

Martinique's tourism authority, the Port of Martinique and the Martinique International Airport are said to be monitoring the island’s points of entry closely to avoid the virus's spread to its nearly 400,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Jamaica's ministry of heath and wellness confirmed six new cases by early Friday morning.

Among them are two men, 63 and 67, who arrived in Jamaica from TT and had travelled from Malaysia by way of Dubai and London.

The other confirmed cases in the Caribbean have been in the Cayman Islands (one), Cuba (four), Dominican Republic (five), Jamaica (eight), Martinique (four), St Barts (one), Saint Martin (two), St Vincent (one) and TT (one).

In the entire western hemisphere, the Pan American Health Organisation has listed a total of 2,051 cases, 43 of which were fatal.

The majority are in the United States, which has reported 1,596 cases and 39 deaths, followed by Canada with 152 cases and one death.