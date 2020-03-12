Young urges sporting bodies, teams to limit overseas travel

Stuart Young -

STUART YOUNG, Minister of National Security, is urging local sporting bodies and national teams to limit their overseas travels, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

At Thursday’s post-Cabinet meeting at Whitehall, Port of Spain, Young said, “You would have seen, globally, the cancellation of a number of (sporting) events. What I’ve asked for (is) travel to be limited to essential and emergency travel, (and that) should also be borne in mind by our sporting teams going to events.”

He continued, “Any sporting bodies and TT teams that are looking to represent, please take heed of what we’ve just said. I’m certain (some events) are going to be moved towards cancellation. Do not put yourselves and the population at risk.”

The men’s football team are due to face Canada in a pair of friendly internationals on March 27 and 31, while the TT Red Force are due to face Jamaica, in Kingston, in their final Regional Four Day Championship match from April 2-5.

Also, TT are set to compete in two Carifta Games during the Easter weekend – track and field (in Bermuda) and swimming (in Barbados).