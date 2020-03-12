US embassy employee Jamaica's second covid19 case

Image courtesy CDC

Jamaica has recorded a second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, covid19. This was announced by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton on social media on Wednesday. Tufton was due to provide an update during a press conference at 7 pm TT time.

On Tuesday, Tufton confirmed the country's first case, a woman who had recently returned from the UK.

Late on Wednesday, reports emerged that the second case was a woman who worked at the US embassy in Kingston, and that staff were to be in self quarantine for 14 days.

In a statement posted on its website, the Kingston embassy only confirmed the person was an employee.

"We are aware of reports of a covid19 case related to an Embassy Kingston employee. Due to privacy concerns, we are not able to share additional information."

The embassy said it was in "the process of process of sanitising the premises to prevent further outbreak." It added that it was working with the Jamaican authorities to implement measures to control the spread of covid19.

"The US Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas and locally-employed staff."

The embassy also said its consular section would suspend services – including visa processing and American citizens services – until further notice. US citizens were advised to call 876-702-6000 if they required emergency assistance.

Americans who plan to travel to Jamaica were also told to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus, read the Travel Advisory and Country Information Page for Jamaica on travel.state.gov, and enroll their travel plans in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP.state.gov). Updates were available on its website – https://jm.usembassy.gov/– and social media platforms – Facebook @USEmbassyJamaica and Twitter @USEmbassyJA.

Jamaica is the fifth Caribbean country to report confirmed cases, and the first English-speaking country in the region to do so.

In a statement to the Parliament on Tuesday, Jamaica's prime Andrew Holness said "contact tracing" was being done on the first case – the woman who had returned from the UK. He said people she had been in contact with were to be brought in for testing, quarantine and isolation and said there was no need for panic. He said the "infodemic was greater than the disease itself."

In Trinidad and Tobago, 42 people have been tested for the virus with negative results.

In Guyana, a 52-year-old woman who died at the Georgetown Hospital on Wednesday morning after being rushed there on Tuesday night with a respiratory condition has triggered tests for the coronavirus.

She tested positive for covid19.

According to News Source Guyana, the tests were ordered after it was revealed that the woman recently traveled from New York, which has several cases of the virus.

Chief medical officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud and WHO/PAHO representative Dr. William Adu Krow both said that Guyana is prepared for any possible cases, but they are encouraging Guyanese to take more precautions against the virus and practice safe and regular hygiene.