Man shot dead in Morvant

File photo

Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man at Pelican Extension, Morvant on Wednesday night. The man has been identified as Gabriel Boland.

Police said Morvant CID officers were called to the street by residents at around 11 pm after they heard gunshots. Police found Boland bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Residents said he is of African descent, appears to be in his late twenties and was not known to them in the area.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.