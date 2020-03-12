TT suspends cruise ship arrivals

The cruise-liner MSC Fantasia docked at the Shipping Complex in the Port of Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh says the Cabinet has decided to suspend the arrival of cruise ships to Trinidad and Tobago.

The decision was made based on the recommendation from an inter ministerial committee led by Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram.

The decision will affect 12 cruise ships, 5 in Trinidad and 7 in Tobago.

"This is for the wider good to protect 1.3 million people in TT. This is to protect TT from having imported cases. We are taking every reasonable measure to stop and or delay the importation of cases to this country, Deyalsingh said at a post cabinet press briefing.

He acknowledged that this decision may affect the livelihood of people but said it was necessary to protect the country.