New director for Children's Authority

NEW HEAD: Nichola Harvey-Mitchell, new Director of the Children's Authority. PHOTO COURTESY CHILDREN'S AUTHORITY - Children's Authority

The Children’s Authority has announced the appointment of Nichola Harvey-Mitchell as the new director of the agency. Harvey-Mitchell, a release from the authority, brings over 23 years of blended corporate and professional experience in the fields of technology, business operations, human resource, human services, marketing and media.

She holds an MBA (International), mini MBA in Telecoms, BSc. in Sociology and Management and attained several local and international certificates in customer service, leadership, organisational development, change management, public relations and positive psychology.

Hanif E. A. Benjamin, chairman of the board said in the release, “since Mrs Harvey-Mitchell is no stranger to challenging portfolios, I am confident that she has the tenacity to steer the organisation.” He added that, “her seven years of experience leading an NGO that educates and provides opportunities for "at potential" youth from "at risk communities" in TT in the areas of entrepreneurship and self-empowerment, is a significant benefit for the authority."