NATUC: Govt must meet us on covid19

Michael Annisette

SWWTU head Michael Annisette hit the Government for failing to meet the labour sector to discuss the threat of covid19 to TT.

Speaking to Newsday, he said the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), in a statement, had called on the Ministry of Health to meet all stakeholders before the virus reaches TT.

“It is not just a Ministry of Health issue. We want to have a collective approach to this matter. While we are guided by the World Health Organization (WHO), workers may be affected by coming into contact with the coronavirus.”

He said there were many issues for discussion.

“We need social dialogue to kick in so the question of fears can be addressed in a meaningful, professional way.

“Do we have the systems, processes and quarantines that are necessary? We must prepare for any eventuality. Stakeholders must be satisfied.”

Annisette said the Government has not replied to his call to meet. He hoped to meet jointly with the Ministries of Health, Labour and Finance.

“There are so many implication of the coronavirus that all stakeholders (should) be involved.

“We in TT are playing catch-up. Prevention is better than cure. We should not wait, but put in place processes and measures to mitigate things happening.”