Morgan stars in UWI netball victory

GOAL-SHOOT Shaniya Morgan scored a massive 41 goal haul from 50 attempts, securing the runner-up spot for UWI Open Campus, in their All Sectors Netball League Championship Division group, as they scrapped to a 48-45 victory over UTT.

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, Open Campus led their opponents in three of the four quarters, before UTT attempted a valiant come-back in vain.

Morgan controlled the court from start to finish, scoring one of the highest individual scores for the season. Her team-mates Akeela Rodriguez and Rehanna Ali contributed with three and four goals each. For UTT, goal-attack Jillisa Briggs nearly carried her team over the line, leading with 25 goals from 32 attempts, followed by

Cameisha Leslie, who bagged a respectable 15 goals after 21 attempts.

UTT’s defeat left them second from bottom in their five-team group. Meanwhile, in the opening fixture, Defence Force, suffered their fourth consecutive league loss, falling 34-24 to mid-table Jabloteh. Goal-shoot Giselle Hobson and goal-attack Samantha Lewis scored 17 goals from 24 and 29 attempts, respectively, for the winning team, while both Melissa Snaggs and Makeda Pierre also scored the same number of points for Defence Force, 12, but from 25 and 22 attempts. A day prior, TSTT were clear and deserved winners in the Retro Division league competition, dominating the last two quarters en route a 24-18 victory over Jabloteh.

Jabloteh were equal to TSTT at the end of the opening two stanzas, when the scores were locked at 6-6 and 12-12. TSTT, led by goal-shoot Denise Rose with 17 goals from 27 attempts and goal-attack Debra Alie, who was sharp, netting seven goals from ten tries, took a 19-14 lead at the end of the third quarter, before cruising to victory in the end. Goal-shoot Julia Britto had an off day for Jabloteh, scoring just seven of her 16 attempts, while team-mates Sherry Thomas and Lilia Cameron finished with figures of 8/14 and 3/4.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for TSTT, who lost to Police X in consecutive matches last week, first in the league competition and then in the first round of the knockout competition.

One other match was scheduled for Wednesday, Police Y versus Las Lomas, which the latter won by default.