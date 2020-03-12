Gasparillo woman shot dead
A 45-year-old Gasparillo woman was shot and killed on Thursday evening as she was returning home from a nearby pharmacy.
Around 6.55 pm, Chandramatie Sammy Rojan and her sister Camille Sammy were walking along a track that led to Rojan’s home at Darneaud Trace.
They were returning from the pharmacy where Rojan had gone to buy medication for her ten- year-old daughter. The child was at home with her father Younis Khan when the sisters were attacked.
Police said a lone gunman ran up to them and fired several shots at Rojan. Sammy ran away. Rojan died at the scene.
Police said the gunman escaped in a white vehicle.
They believe the killing may have been related to a land dispute.
Snr Supt Mohammed and police from the Southern Division as well as Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.
