Gasparillo woman shot dead

File photo

A 45-year-old Gasparillo woman was shot and killed on Thursday evening as she was returning home from a nearby pharmacy.

Around 6.55 pm, Chandramatie Sammy Rojan and her sister Camille Sammy were walking along a track that led to Rojan’s home at Darneaud Trace.

They were returning from the pharmacy where Rojan had gone to buy medication for her ten- year-old daughter. The child was at home with her father Younis Khan when the sisters were attacked.

Police said a lone gunman ran up to them and fired several shots at Rojan. Sammy ran away. Rojan died at the scene.

Police said the gunman escaped in a white vehicle.

They believe the killing may have been related to a land dispute.

Snr Supt Mohammed and police from the Southern Division as well as Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.