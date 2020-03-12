Events cancelled over covid19 fears

Hours after Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced on Thursday that TT had its first confirmed case of covid19, at least three public events were cancelled.

A notice on social media from the Principal of the Tunapuna Hindu Primary School stated that the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha board had informed all principals of schools under its purview that the Children's Phagwa, set for Friday at the Tunapuna Hindu Primary School wass cancelled due to the confirmed case of the coronavirus in TT by the Minister of Health.

Minister Deyalsingh, at an emergency press conference at 4 pm on Thursday, announced that a 52-year-old man who had returned to Trinidad on March 9, following a trip to Switzerland, was this country's first official covid19 case after tests done at CARPHA (the Caribbean Public Health Authority) conirmed the virus in the man's system.

The then the Maternity Roadshow, set for Friday in San Fernando was reportedly cancelled. The roadshow was supposed to start at High Street and end at Harris Promenade.

On Thursday, a press conference was held in Tobago chaired by THA head Kelvin Charles at which it was announced that the Tobago Jazz Festival was cancelled for this year. There remains a question mark over whether or not Easter celebrations will be held this year in Tobago over the covid19 fears.