Bharath: Things going from bad to worse

Vasant Bharath -

FORMER minister in the ministry of finance Vasant Bharath expressed concern on Wednesday that the precipitous drop in world oil and gas prices and the threat of the spread of the covid19 “only serve to exacerbate an already difficult economic situation in TT.”

Together with a skyrocketing cost of living and four years of negative or zero growth, Bharath said, this “will undoubtedly further impact negatively on the lives of our citizens.”

He was unimpressed by the response by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Tuesday about how Government will deal with falling oil prices and coronavirus.

Bharath claimed Imbert’s comments about increased borrowing, a possible withdrawal from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund and the sale of state assets reflected “paucity of financial and economic competence at the highest levels of government.”

He described Imbert’s response as that of a bookeeper, which lacked the necessary imagination and financial prescription that “would give the population any comfort that their future was in good hands.”

Bharath said the price shock was a combination of the coronavirus “which has caused entire economies to shut down,” the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war and an oversupply of shale oil and gas from the US. He explained this will result in the movement of foreign direct investment from countries affected by covid19, global value chains being affected with the shutdown of factories, commodity prices dropping and an impact on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

He warned that increasing TT’s debt levels without any productive returns will only increase the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio to unsustainable levels. Bharath said the IMF suggested the optimum ratio for TT is 60 per cent. He claimed Imbert’s statements suggest that ratio could be heading to 70 per cent.

Bharath suggested increasing private-sector support to keep the economy moving and people employed; boost spending on health systems and citizen education to contain the virus; and the Central Bank standing ready to reduce interest rates to boost economic activity, as some measures to address these challenges.