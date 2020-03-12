Betts, Shamsi progress at Tranquillity Tennis

Nathan Valdez plays a shot while his partner Jaydon Alexis watches on. The pair lost to Richard Chung and Dexter Mahase in the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis tournament, at the Tranquillity Tennis Courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, on Wednesday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

JAMES Betts and Luca Shamsi recorded an upset win over the third ranked pair of Nabeel Mohammed and Ronald Robinson in the men’s doubles semifinals when the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis tournament continued at the Tranquillity Courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, on Wednesday.

Betts and Shamsi, ranked eighth in the category, won the contest 6-3, 2-6, 10-6 to advance to the finals. It was easy going for top seeds Richard Chung and Dexter Mahase as they got past the seventh ranked pair of Jaydon Alexis and Nathan Valdez 6-1, 6-1.

In the women’s doubles semifinals, the unseeded team of Ella Carrington and Zara Ghuran defeated second seeds Aalisha Alexis and Keesa Lee Young 6-2, 2-6, 10-3.

Top seeds Carlista Mohammed and Cameron Wong were comfortable winners over Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Osenyonye Nwokolo 6-2, 6-1.

Michael Pemberton recorded a hard fought win over David Jardim 6-4, 0-6, 10-6 in the senior veterans singles quarterfinals.

In the veteran doubles quarterfinals, first seeds Kendall Cuffy and Richard McLetchie got a walkover win over Randy Bailey and Hayden Salim. Also progressing via a walkover was Sonny Williams over second seeded Dion Auguste in the veterans singles quarterfinals.

The tournament continues at 4 pm, on Thursday.