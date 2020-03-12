Barataria cops find stolen car hours after robbery

Hours after it was reported stolen from a taxi driver in San Juan on Wednesday night, a team of officers from the Barataria police station found a Nissan AD Wagon.

Police said the taxi driver was hired by three men to take them to Pundit Street, El Socorro, at around 11.30 pm.

On reaching there, the men forced the driver out of the car and drove off with it.

Passers by saw the robbery and called the police. The driver, who is in his sixties, complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the Mt Hope hospital.

Investigators went to the hospital to get more information on the robbery, but the man said he felt disoriented and could not remember the details.

Police tracked down the owner of the car who said he had GPS and told the officers of the car's location which was found parked near the Mt Hope Secondary School.

No one was held.

Investigators from the Barataria CID are continuing enquiries.