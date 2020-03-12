2 killed as van falls off Maracas precipice

Two men are dead after the van they were travelling in was knocked off a precipice along the North Coast Road, Maracas, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said 52-year-old Terry De Gazon, and another unidentified man were travelling in a van at around 2 pm along the road near the Bay View bar.

The van, which was carrying concrete blocks to a work site, collided with a truck and a car causing the van to be knocked off a nearby precipice.

The truck was overturned during the collision.

Police confirmed De Gazon and the other man have died from the collision.

Members of the fire service and the police were called in and were trying to remove the truck up until late on Wednesday afternoon.